Here are the set times for Knotfest Australia

Slipknot‘s very own festival, Knotfest, is set to kick off the first of three dates across Australia today (March 24) in Melbourne and has shared all of its set times for the weekend.

Whether you’re on your way to the festival grounds in Melbourne now or prepping for shows in Sydney or Brisbane this weekend, we’ve got you covered with the latest developments and set times to take note of for Knotfest Australia 2023.

Slipknot will be headlining all three days of the festival on Stage 1, while Parkway Drive will headline Stage 2 across all three days and will perform before Slipknot. Other acts on Stage 1 include Megadeth, Northlane, In Flames, Spiritbox, Alpha Wolf and Bad Omens while Stage 2 features Trivium, Amon Amarth, Story of the Year, Knocked Loose, Void of Vision and Malevolence.

Today, Bad Omens have confirmed that they will be pulling out of Knotfest Melbourne due to vocalist Noah Sebastian damaging his voice while performing in Sydney a few days ago. Sebastian said in a statement on social media: “Unfortunately I’m still dealing with the loss of my voice that began at our sideshow two nights ago in Sydney, so Bad Omens won’t be performing today.”

“If you’ve read my previous statement I’m sure you’re aware of how upsetting this is for all of us, both band and crew, that have worked so hard and traveled so long to be here in Australia for the first time,” he continued, before adding “All I can do at this point is continue rest and treatment and hope I’m back in shape in time to perform at the two, or worse case one of the remaining Knotfest dates”.

As a result of Bad Omens’ cancellation in Melbourne, Knotfest has updated its set timings for today (March 24), which can be seen below.

Friday (March 24) – Felmington Racecourse, Melbourne:

11:50 – Malevolence (Stage 1)

12:20 – Void Of Vision (Stage 2)

12:50 – Alpha Wolf (Stage 1)

1:20 – Knocked Loose (Stage 2)

1:50 – Spiritbox (Stage 1)

2:30 – Story of the Year (Stage 2)

3:10 – In Flames (Stage 1)

3:50 – Amon Amarth (Stage 2)

4:35 – Northlane (Stage 1)

5:20 – Trivium (Stage 2)

6:05 – Megadeth (Stage 1)

7:05 – Parkway Drive (Stage 2)

8:20 – Slipknot (Stage 1)

Bad Omens are still listed to perform in Sydney tomorrow (March 25) and in Brisbane on Sunday (March 26). Check out the current set times for those festivals below by swiping through Knotfest Australia’s official post on Instagram.

Saturday (March 25) – Centennial Park, Sydney:

11:20 – Malevolence (Stage 2)

11:50 – Bad Omens (Stage 1)

12:20 – Void Of Vision (Stage 2)

12:50 – Alpha Wolf (Stage 1)

1:20 – Knocked Loose (Stage 2)

1:50 – Spiritbox (Stage 1)

2:30 – Story of the Year (Stage 2)

3:10 – In Flames (Stage 1)

3:50 – Amon Amarth (Stage 2)

4:35 – Northlane (Stage 1)

5:20 – Trivium (Stage 2)

6:05 – Megadeth (Stage 1)

7:05 – Parkway Drive (Stage 2)

8:20 – Slipknot (Stage 1)

Sunday (March 26) – Showgrounds, Brisbane:

11:50 – Malevolence (Stage 2)

12:20 – Bad Omens (Stage 1)

12:50 – Void Of Vision (Stage 2)

1:20 – Alpha Wolf (Stage 1)

1:50 – Knocked Loose (Stage 2)

2:20 – Spiritbox (Stage 1)

3:00 – Story of the Year (Stage 2)

3:40 – In Flames (Stage 1)

4:20 – Amon Amarth (Stage 2)

5:05 – Northlane (Stage 1)

5:50 – Trivium (Stage 2)

6:35 – Megadeth (Stage 1)

7:35 – Parkway Drive (Stage 2)

8:50 – Slipknot (Stage 1)