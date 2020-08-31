Kobe Bryant fans upset he wasn’t included in 2020 MTV VMAs ‘in memoriam’ segment

Kobe Bryant fans are upset that the basketball star wasn’t included in last night’s MTV VMAs ‘in memoriam’ segment.

A number of stars were honoured as part of the 2020 Video Music Awards, including Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and Glee‘s Naya Rivera.

Blink-182‘s Travis Barker introduced the segment during the ceremony, which was held around New York City, socially distanced but without an audience.

Advertisement

Fans of Bryant, who died in January after his private helicopter crashed, were disappointed that the late L.A. Lakers star had been left out, especially due to the fact he had released music earlier in his career.

“Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!? You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren’t sticking to just music,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute!” They hashtagged the tweet #BoycottVMAs.

Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!? You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren't sticking to just music.😒 pic.twitter.com/6I6UvGk8Mx — #WakandaForever 🙅🏿‍♀️ (@SceneByAshlix) August 31, 2020

@vmas @MTV How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute! #BoycottVMAs — Ucrbutterfly (@ucrbutterfly11) August 31, 2020

See more tweets from upset fans of Bryant below:

….they left Kobe Bryant out of this memorial line up. 🤦🏾‍♂️ #VMAs — iCON Billingsley (@iCONtips) August 31, 2020

Advertisement

No them forgot KOBE BRYANT 😳😳😳 #VMAs — Mugiwara no Yoncé | DYNAMITE BY BTS OUT 🤴🏾🐝💜 (@mugiwaranoyonce) August 31, 2020

Memorial forgot about Kobe Bryant, wasn't he a rapper/spoken album artist? #VMAs — Omoze Osagiede (@msomoze_sings) August 31, 2020

Did @kobebryant not pass away this year #VMAs an @xxxtentacion should have been included 🙏🏼 — Samantha (@KillerMilf49) August 31, 2020

Lady Gaga was the MTV VMAs 2020’s biggest winner, taking home five awards on the night, including Artist Of The Year and the inaugural Tricon Award. The star used her speeches to spread messages of hope and encouragement, telling viewers: “A renaissance is coming.”

BTS also took home four awards at the event, including Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for ‘On’. The Korean group gave their debut live performance of their new single ‘Dynamite’, which was released last week (August 21).

The Weeknd, meanwhile, won two awards and used his speeches to call for justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. “It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment,” he said.