Kobie Dee announces ‘Gratitude Over Pity’ EP, drops striking new single ‘About A Girl’

Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee has announced his debut EP, ‘Gratitude Over Pity’, alongside the release of its poignant lead single ‘About A Girl’.

The new track, produced by Papertoy and Magic Nic, tackles themes of domestic abuse, exploring “the dynamics of intimate relationships co-mingled with the devastating impacts of substance abuse and addiction”.

In the track’s second verse, Dee raps: “He was 35, she was still a teen / He had her sniffing coke and drinking everyday of the week / About five months in, that’s when shit got bad / See, she’s losing her mind because she’s smashing these bags / And her man can’t provide for this habit she had / So she starts stealing money from her dad.”

The track arrives alongside an equally polarising music video, filmed on Bidjigal Land by director Joseph Plumb, which follows the story Dee outlines in the track. Take a look at the video – which comes with a trigger warning for domestic violence and drug use – below:

‘Gratitude Over Pity’ is set for release sometime before the year’s end, arriving on the Briggs-backed label Bad Apples. A release date for the record is yet to be confirmed.

Today’s (August 26) press release notes that Dee wrote the EP over a four-year span, the end result being his “pen-to-paper journey, thematically encapsulating how real-time events and inspired moments have helped uncover a perspective of gratitude and appreciation towards the present through a lens of dedicated optimism”.

Since his signing to Bad Apples in 2020, Dee has released a series of standalone singles including the Liyah Knight-featuring ‘Still Standing’, ‘Same Old Sh!t’ and ‘Role Models’.