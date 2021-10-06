Kobie Dee announces podcast series ‘Know Role Models’

Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee has announced a new five-part podcast series, Know Role Models, launching the series with an episode featuring retired AFL player Adam Goodes.

The podcast, inspired by Dee’s 2020 single ‘Role Models’, will feature conversations with First Nations guests, exploring their stories of overcoming adversity and becoming role models themselves.

“I have been reflecting a lot on the lack of positive role models growing up, and I wanted to create a platform to share stories of overcoming hardships and celebrate peoples’ strength,” Dee explained in a statement announcing the podcast’s launch.

“Know Role Models features interviews with interesting people and conversations about who they looked up to growing up, their inspiration, and how they arrived to where they are today. I wish I had access to these conversations when I was growing up.”

Listen to the first episode of Know Role Models, with Goodes, below. New episodes are set to be released weekly.

Others guests set to appear in future episodes include Weave Community and Culture Lead Daniel Daylight, a Gamilaraay man, and Wandi Wandian woman Karlie Stewart – a program manager of the Aboriginal Healing Program.

Rounding out the series’ line-up of guests are adaptive crossfit athlete Eric Brown, a Yuin man, and Sam Johnson – a Yuin/Djaara senior criminologist, who also happens to be Dee’s longtime neighbour.

“Aboriginal people are the most over-researched population in this country, and often we don’t get to hear the stories and voices of Aboriginal people in meaningful ways,” Dee added.

“I believe non-Aboriginal audiences will be inspired by the people and stories in these episodes, and will also be better informed about the complex issues that continue to impact my people. Know Role Models is about connection, reflection and healing.”

Dee announced his debut EP ‘Gratitude Over Pity’ back in August alongside the single ‘About a Girl’. The EP is set to arrive next month via Briggs‘ Bad Apples label, and will follow a string of singles Dee released throughout 2020: ‘Role Models’, ‘Same Old Shit’ and ‘Still Standing’.