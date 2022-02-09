Kobie Dee to perform in Country on upcoming Gomeroi Nation Tour

Kobie Dee is set to embark on a tour of Country NSW – dubbed the Gomeroi Nation tour – performing free events on the lands of the Gomeroi/Gamilaraay people.

The Bidjigal country-based rapper (Maroubra) will visit Country in regional NSW next month, hitting up venues in Tamworth, Narrabri, Walgett and Boggabilla. The tour will wrap up at the Moree Block Party (held in conjunction with the Moree Youth Forum, with whom Dee is involved), which will also feature Triple One, Nooky and Nter.

In a press release, Dee said of the tour: “[It’s] an opportunity for me to perform on my Country. This means a lot to me from a cultural and healing perspective, performing on Country and telling my stories through music and dance, passing on knowledge, experience and wisdom like my ancestors have for thousands of years…

“I want to bring people and communities together in celebration and for fun, and give them an opportunity to escape their worries, trauma and hardships for one night…”

A proud Gomeroi man himself, Dee is slated to be working closely with each town’s community to give the opportunity to Indigenous artists to support him at his shows.

All of the shows are free outdoor events and open to all ages. Tour organisers have said venues and set times will follow, though dates and locations can be found below.

Last year, Dee released his debut EP ‘Gratitude Over Pity’ via Briggs‘ Bad Apples label. The release featured the striking single ‘About A Girl’, addressing “the dynamics of intimate relationships co-mingled with the devastating impacts of substance abuse and addiction”.

Kobie Dee’s Gomeroi Nation Tour dates are:

MARCH

Sunday 13 – Tamworth

Monday 14 – Narrabri

Tuesday 15 – Walgett

Wednesday 16 – Boggabilla

Saturday 19 – Moree Block Party