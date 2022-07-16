Kodak Black arrested on drug possession charges

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on drug possession charges yesterday (July 15) in Florida.

According to reports in the US, Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, was initially pulled over for allegedly having window tinting “which appeared to be darker than the legal limit”, according to a statement from the police.

Officers then found what they described as 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 (£63,230) in cash during a search. Oxycodone is a prescription opioid which treats pain that can become highly addictive.

Black was later arrested on trafficking oxycodone of less than 25 grams, as well as possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Online records revealed that he was taken to Broward County Jail in Florid where he still remains without bond.

Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen tweeted: “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

NME has reached out to representatives of Black for comment.

Earlier this year, Black was arrested in January on trespassing charges; prosecutors later decided not to proceed with the case. Then in February, he was shot in the leg while having a party held for Justin Bieber.

In 2019, Black was arrested for weapons possession and was sentenced to almost four years in prison. While there, he released his third album, ‘Bill Israel’ and was later pardoned by former US president, Donald Trump.

Black released his fourth album ‘Back for Everything’ in 2022.