Kodak Black calls for BET Boycott after losing Song of the Year award to Latto

The rapper complained about "woman empowerment shit" in a series of tweets

By Hollie Geraghty
Kodak Black and Latto (CREDITS: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage and Greg Doherty/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Kodak Black has called for a boycott of BET after Latto beat him in the Song of the Year category during this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The Florida rapper voiced his disappointment on social media after Latto won for her track ‘Big Energy’ at the ceremony, which aired Tuesday (October 4), beating his track ‘Super Gremlin’.

“This whole shit looked like a damn plot,” he said during an Instagram Live (via allhiphop.com). He also mockingly called the singer a ‘Frappucino’.

“They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that shit,” he said. “I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to Frappuccino.” View Black’s tweets below.

 

In a series of social media posts, Kodak Black complained about “woman empowerment shit”, adding “Don’t jus simply give it to somebody kuz they a woman”. He also called on everyone to “boycott” BET, adding “y’all not really for the people”.

Latto appeared unphased by the rapper’s comments, posting a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption ‘Frappucino” in response.

Earlier this year, Latto made her debut appearance at the Billboard Music Awards where she performed ‘Big Energy’. At the BET awards in June, the singer was joined by Mariah Carey for a performance of the same track.

Mariah Carey and Latto
Mariah Carey and Latto. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Latto released her second album ‘777’ in April of this year. In a four-star reviewNME said: “Here is proof, once again, that Latto could go toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em.”

Speaking to NME last year, Latto said: “I’m in my own lane. I literally made history with my song ‘Bitch From The South’ as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go gold. Then I was the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go platinum.

“There’s a lot of artists from Atlanta but there hasn’t really been a female face for Atlanta, so I feel like I’m that Southern laid-back aesthetic: unapologetic, raw, uncut pussy power – that’s me.”

