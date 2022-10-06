Kodak Black calls for BET Boycott after losing Song of the Year award to Latto

Kodak Black has called for a boycott of BET after Latto beat him in the Song of the Year category during this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The Florida rapper voiced his disappointment on social media after Latto won for her track ‘Big Energy’ at the ceremony, which aired Tuesday (October 4), beating his track ‘Super Gremlin’.

“This whole shit looked like a damn plot,” he said during an Instagram Live (via allhiphop.com). He also mockingly called the singer a ‘Frappucino’.

“They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that shit,” he said. “I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to Frappuccino.” View Black’s tweets below.

The Woman Empowerment Shit Kool ! Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It ! Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating Ass Mutt 🐶 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) October 6, 2022

Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ???? Hell Nawl !!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!! Dat Stupid Ass Song Ain’t Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST “Fuck Nigga Free” Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think

“SONG OF THE YEAR” Mean ???? — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) October 6, 2022

Everyone Needa Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET ! Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN !!! — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) October 6, 2022

In a series of social media posts, Kodak Black complained about “woman empowerment shit”, adding “Don’t jus simply give it to somebody kuz they a woman”. He also called on everyone to “boycott” BET, adding “y’all not really for the people”.

Latto appeared unphased by the rapper’s comments, posting a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption ‘Frappucino” in response.

Earlier this year, Latto made her debut appearance at the Billboard Music Awards where she performed ‘Big Energy’. At the BET awards in June, the singer was joined by Mariah Carey for a performance of the same track.

Latto released her second album ‘777’ in April of this year. In a four-star review, NME said: “Here is proof, once again, that Latto could go toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em.”

Speaking to NME last year, Latto said: “I’m in my own lane. I literally made history with my song ‘Bitch From The South’ as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go gold. Then I was the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go platinum.

“There’s a lot of artists from Atlanta but there hasn’t really been a female face for Atlanta, so I feel like I’m that Southern laid-back aesthetic: unapologetic, raw, uncut pussy power – that’s me.”