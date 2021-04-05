Kodak Black involved in shooting that leaves security guard injured

Kodak Black has been involved in a shooting in Florida leaving one of his security guards with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to TMZ, the rapper, who was in town headlining Cultur3 Fest, was ambushed outside a McDonald’s in Tallahassee, Florida in the early hours of this morning (April 5).

Law enforcement told the publication that gunfire erupted around 3:00am after a shooter opened fire from a car that was tailing Kodak and his entourage.

The ‘ZEZE’ rapper was being followed by several cars attempting to cut them off as they left a nightclub, and Kodak’s camp pulled into the McDonald’s and blocked the entrance with a car while Kodak went inside to pick up an order.

One of the cars tailing Kodak went to the McDonald’s, left and then came back, at which point people inside the vehicle started shooting.

Kodak’s security guard was shot in the leg and rushed to a local hospital while the rapper escaped unharmed in an armoured car. Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, confirmed the security guard was in a car when he was struck by gunfire, and that he is now in a stable condition.

Yesterday (April 4), Kodak Black shared a new song called ‘Easter In Miami’.

The track is the latest the rapper has released since he was freed from prison following his pardon from Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, in February the star offered to pay tuition fees for the children of two murdered FBI agents.

Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed by Florida man David Lee Huber when they served him with a search warrant in connection with a child pornography case. Both were parents to young children.

In a video posted to Twitter at the time, Black was seen stood next to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, who shared news of the rapper’s offer to the agents’ families.