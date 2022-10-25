KOKOROKO announce first-ever Australian tour for 2023

KOKOROKO will embark on a run of shows across Australia next year, marking the jazz and Afrobeat group’s first-ever tour of the country.

Announced today (October 25), KOKOROKO’s debut Australian tour will cover the east coast over March of 2023, first taking to Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Tuesday March 7. The following day (March 8), the group will perform at the Factory Theatre in Sydney, before making the final tour stop at Melbourne’s Croxton on Friday March 10.

The band will also appear at next year’s Golden Plains festival in Meredith, Victoria, performing alongside the likes of Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Carly Rae Jepsen and Angel Olsen.

Pre-sale tickets to KOKOROKO’s Australian tour will be available tomorrow (October 26), with a general sale starting this Thursday (October 27). Find tickets for Brisbane and Sydney here, and for Melbourne here.

KOKOROKO’s upcoming tour comes in support of their recent debut album ‘Could We Be More’, which was released in August of this year. Prior to that, the eight-piece shared two EPs, including their self-titled project in 2019 and ‘Baba Ayoola / Carry Me Home’ the following year. Since then, KOKOROKO featured on the line-up for Glastonbury’s 2019 edition, alongside additional appearances at Wide Awake and South Facing Festival last year.

More recently, Kokoroko guitarist Tobi Adenaike elaborated on the titular question of ‘Could We Be More’, this year telling NME that the album’s sentiment “is purposefully open-ended.”

“Could we be more than just a band that plays Afrobeat? Could we be more than just musicians? Could we be more than the things people use to label you just so they can understand you? Sometimes, labels can negatively be used to pigeonhole you. Could we be more than the labels that people attach to us?” Adenaike asked.

KOKOROKO’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH:

Tuesday 7 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Wednesday 8 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 10 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom