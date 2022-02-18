Korean citizen allegedly overwhelmed with calls after K-pop idol passes off their number as his own

A South Korean citizen has spoken up about the overwhelming amount of calls they have received after THE BOYZ‘s Younghoon passed off their number as his own.

The K-pop idol has jokingly created a false phone number during a recent exchange with a fan on the fan messaging app Universe. Younghoon had used numbers from K-pop group THE BOYZ’s debut date of December 6, 2017, after a fan asked for his phone number.

According to screenshots archived on South Korean online forum theqoo, Younghoon soon realised the potential repercussions that could follow after he send the fake number. “Ah, don’t call it really. I didn’t think it through… I’m sorry. Promise you won’t call,” he wrote, as translated by Koreaboo.

After allegedly hearing from the owner of the phone number, a fan had subsequently taken to Twitter to tell fellow fans to refrain from calling. “The person using the number in real life said they are having a hard time due to too many texts and calls,” they said in the caption. “Since Younghoon asked us not to call it either, please cooperate.”

In a now-deleted series of tweets that followed, the unidentified Twitter user shared screenshots of an alleged conversation between them and the owner of the phone. “My phone number is the same as THE BOYZ’s debut date, so… I get messages from all over the country about parcels,” claimed the citizen.

“I already had eight people from Bundang (a neighbourhood in Seoul) call me, pranking me to say the number is theirs,” they told the fan. “Thanks to that, I found out who THE BOYZ are. Whenever fans send parcels to the company, they register my number as the sender.”

Notably, the owner of the phone number later also alleged that fans of THE BOYZ had been contacting them up even before Younghoon had used it as a fake number on Universe recently, going back as far back as two years ago. “Yeah… You might not believe it, but this has been going on for two years,” they revealed.

THE BOYZ’s last music release was their single album ‘Maverick’ that dropped in November 2021, led by a title track of the same name. Also featuring B-side tracks ‘Hypnotized’ and ‘Russian Roulette’, is the follow-up to their sixth mini-album ‘Thrill-ing’.