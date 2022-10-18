South Korean defence ministry says BTS can participate in “national-level” events while serving military duties

BTS will reportedly be allowed to participate in “national-level” events in South Korea even while serving in their compulsory military terms, the defence ministry has announced.

On October 18, Moon Hong-sik, the acting spokesperson for the South Korean defence ministry, told press that the members of BTS will still be allowed to participate in events while serving in the military.

“Our position is that we will provide an opportunity if they wish to participate when there is a national-level event for the public good or an event designed in light of the national interest,” Moon said, per The Korea Times.

Typically, K-pop artists in active service are not able to perform outside of military events. While some acts have released music recorded in advance while serving, they are usually unable to hold concerts or make public appearances for promotional purposes.

The statement comes after Big Hit Music announced yesterday (October 17) that all seven members of the boyband would fulfil their compulsory military terms. Big Hit’s announcement came after a lengthy debate amongst South Korean politicians discussing the possibility of a military exemption or alternative service for BTS.

“Big Hit Music has focused [on] the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now,” said the agency. It added that eldest member Jin would be the first to enlist later this year, as soon as he concludes promotions for his upcoming solo single.

The remaining members of the group will schedule their own enlistment dates around their individual upcoming solo projects. The agency also revealed that BTS plan to reconvene some time in 2025, which suggests that younger members Jimin, V and Jungkook (born in 1995 and 1997) may enlist earlier than expected, well ahead of their 30th birthdays.