Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is “still struggling with COVID after-effects”, says Brian Welch

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is still “struggling with COVID after-effects” after the singer tested positive for the virus earlier this month, according to guitarist Brian “Head” Welch.

The nu-metal outfit were forced to cancel or postpone several dates on their current US tour after Davis received a positive test for COVID-19 on August 14. The band returned to the stage last Friday (August 27) for a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois.

Davis performed while sitting on a throne for the majority of the set (when not playing bagpipes) and, per TMZ, told the audience that he was “feeling very weak” but that he “refuse[d] to fucking cancel” the show.

Welch has since elaborated on his bandmate’s health in a new video posted to his Instagram account, saying Davis is experiencing lingering effects after having (presumably) tested negative for the virus.

“He’s physically weak and having a mental battle. And any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him – prayers, all of it,” the guitarist said.

“We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you’re going to, throw him some love and energy, man – he needs you more than ever.”

Korn still have a decent chunk of their current US run with Staind left to go. The band will spend September on the road before the tour wraps up in New Hampshire on October 3.

The band are currently touring with Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz, who is filling in for Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu after Fieldy announced he’d be taking a hiatus from touring with Korn back in June.