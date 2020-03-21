Korn look at the world through a digital lens in ‘Can You Hear Me’ video

Korn have released a new video to accompany new single ‘Can You Hear Me’ – watch it below.

Directed by Adam Mason, the Hitchcock-esque set of visuals plays like a survival horror flick meets Rear Window for the digital age.

As a hooded charlatan sits behind a wall of monitors observing and interacting with people through their phones, the victims, who are glued to their phones, transform into zombies.

Watch the video below:

‘Can You Hear Me’ appears on Korn’s recently released 13th studio album, ‘The Nothing’.

In a 4-star review, NME‘s Dannii Leivers said that ‘The Nothing’ saw Korn “join their contemporaries Rammstein, Slipknot and Tool as giants of metal who have proved their longevity.”

Earlier this month, Korn’s own line of branded surgical masks sold out, as interest in the items apparently spiked in the face of growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The unusual merch items were retailing at $10 (£7.69) via Korn’s online webstore. Though the range was initially released last year, the masks proved to be incredibly popular in light of recent panic.

Meanwhile, Korn singer Jonathan Davis has spoken about his grief after losing both his wife and his mother during the making of the band’s recent album ‘The Nothing’.

During the recording of Korn’s 13th album, Davis’ estranged wife Deven died of an accidental drug overdose, while his mother Holly also passed away.

