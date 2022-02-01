Korn to stream intimate ‘Requiem’ release show from an LA church

Korn have announced a ‘Requiem’ album release show live-stream in Hollywood, Los Angeles this week.

The band’s 14th studio effort will arrive this Friday (February 4) via Loma Vista Recordings. It’s been previewed by the singles ‘Start The Healing’ and ‘Forgotten’, the latter of which came out earlier this month.

Yesterday (January 31) the group shared details of Requiem Mass, “an intimate ceremony & live performance at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in LA”. It will take place this Thursday (February 3) at 8pm PT (4am GMT).

According to Korn’s announcement post, the special event will see the band “gather in honour of the souls that have passed during these unprecedented times”. Limited tickets to attend the show in person will be available here (max two per customer) from 11am PT (7pm GMT) today (February 1).

“We will also be live-streaming globally for all to experience, direct from the church to our YouTube channel in real time,” the band added. “Mark your calendars.” You can see the post and premiere video link below.

The broadcast comes ahead of the band’s scheduled US tour in support of ‘Requiem’, which kicks off in Springfield, Missouri on March 4. You can find ticket information and the full list of dates here.

Meanwhile, Korn are currently out on the road with System Of A Down. The last gig of the brief US stint takes place this Friday in Los Angeles.

Korn are set to perform on the main stage at Download Festival in June, which so far is their sole confirmed UK live date for 2022. This year’s festival will be headlined by KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.