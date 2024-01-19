KoRn’s Brian “Head” Welch opens mental health treatment centre

KoRn’s Brian “Head” Welch has announced his partnership in the opening of a mental health treatment centre.

The guitarist has launched Atlantic Behavioral Health, a treatment centre which provides intensive outpatient treatments in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Its focuses include addressing anxiety, depression, and various mental health disorders. According to a press release, the centre “combines individual therapy, group therapy, and medication management in a supportive outpatient program.”

“I will never, ever forget the depths of the dark energy that lived upstairs in my mind, many years ago,” Welch said in a statement (per Variety). “It was truly like living in an emotional dungeon with zero light, and I couldn’t find the key to get out.”

He continued: “Partnering with Atlantic is so personal to me and not just another business to invest in. I know what it feels like to live at the bottom of a dark pit, but I also know if you put in the work, the light will come back on, and Atlantic is going to help so many people find that light switch.

“With the exception of a few bumps in the road, over the last 20 years, I have been the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I believe if I can completely change the trajectory of my mental and emotional health, anyone can! Atlantic can be such a precious tool in helping people to achieve just that.”

The guitarist also appeared in a video clip posted on Atlantic Behavioral Health’s official Instagram page which sees him open up about his past experiences with behavioral health treatment.

“I did go to a psychiatrist [years back when struggling the most], but I felt like he was so smart and so schooled that it wasn’t at my level and someone I could relate to. He had all the book answers, but in the meantime, I didn’t have a group, I didn’t have the community… I wish I’d had a program like Atlantic back then because you have that scholarly wisdom, but also conversations with peers that are going through similar things as you,” he said in the video.

Welch previously opened a chain of Zivel wellness spas, inspired by the therapeutic needs of recovering touring musicians as a way to continue his mission of bettering both physical and mental health.

In other KoRn news, the band’s frontman Jonathan Davis recently opened up on the band’s track ‘A.D.I.D.A.S.’ and reflected on the song’s “immature” meaning.

“It was just a dumb song,” he told athletic apparel brand Adidas in an interview. “It’s just like, it was nothing. I think I started with the riff, we were doing it… it was the second record and we wrote the song and I remember the acronym for it was ‘All Day I Dream About Sex.’

He continued: “It could be a million different things. They would say ‘sports’, there’s all different ones. It’s very immature and juvenile. It representative of where we were at at that point in time. You’re 24 years old. That’s all you really think about, especially being in a rock band. That’s just the whole dream and everything. But it’s like, at that time that song was everything to me.”

KoRn also recently announced a trio of huge summer 2024 UK shows, including their biggest UK gig to date in London. The band will play the capital’s Gunnersbury Park in August alongside gigs in Scarborough and Halifax. You can buy your tickets here.

New music from KoRn will be arriving this year, according to guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch. The band’s last album, ‘Requiem’, came out in February 2022, and around the time of its release, Davis revealed they had already begun working on its follow-up.

Head then shared more of an insight in his appearance on Joe Rogan’s The Joe Kingdom Perspective.

He didn’t go into particular detail about how the band’s 15th album might sound or how it might be released, but confirmed it would be happening nonetheless. “Yeah, new music coming out next year. I don’t know, we’re just kind of in hiding right now, just doing our own thing,” [via Loudwire].