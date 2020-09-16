Kota Banks and Ninajirachi team up on new single ‘True North’

Kota Banks and Ninajirachi have joined forces today (September 16) to release their new single, ‘True North’.

Reminiscent of some of Charli XCX‘s most recent work, ‘True North’ is a glimmering pop track with Banks’ commanding vocals meshing smoothly with Ninajirachi’s bombastic production.

In a joint statement, both artists describe the song as a “perfect encapsulation” of all their work, including their solo releases, up until this point.

Listen to ‘True North’ below:

“The basis of the track came together very naturally over a few hours one afternoon in the studio mid-late last year. It really feels like a medley of different styles that we both love so much.”

The two artists, who are both signed to Nina Las Vegas‘ NLV Records, have collaborated previously, most recently with Ninajirachi giving a remix to Banks’ ‘Never Sleep’.

2020 has also seen both artists deliver a slew of new solo music. Ninajirachi released her ‘Blumiere’ EP earlier this year, preceded by singles like ‘Cut The Rope‘ and ‘Alight‘.

Meanwhile, Kota Banks dropped her ‘Sweet & The Spice‘ EP earlier this year, along with lead single ‘Snip Snip’. Last week, she unveiled the music video for the song as well as a full remix version of the EP.