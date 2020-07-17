Kota Banks announces forthcoming EP, shares single ‘Never Sleep’

Kota Banks has detailed her new EP, ‘SWEET AND THE SPICE.’

The singer announced today (July 17) she will release the EP on July 31. To celebrate the announcement, Banks has shared ‘Never Sleep,’ her fourth new song of 2020.

Listen to it below:

‘Never Sleep’ follows on from previously released singles ‘Italiana,’ ‘Snip Snip’ and ‘Let U Leave.’ Speaking about the track in a press release, Kota Banks says she was “feeling wild” when writing it.

“I’ve been dying to do a fun dance song for ages, but this actually started as a much more downtempo RnB moment,” she said.

“I wrote the melody and lyrics over this really dark slow, sexy beat and brought it into the studio.”

Producer ChunkyLuv subsequently sped the track up, and reproduced Banks’ initial beat.

“It was maybe the quickest song I’ve ever written, it took about 20 minutes,” Banks said. “I’m so excited that it gets to be this cool fun unpredictable moment in my catalogue.”

Banks explained that her own struggles with insomnia helped inspire the song.

“I’ve never related to one of my own song titles so much,” she said.

Earlier this year, Kota Banks appeared alongside The Chats, Olympia, Paul Dempsey and more in the fourth ISOL-AID live-stream.

In February, Banks covered ‘SICKO MODE’ by Travis Scott for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’.

‘SWEET AND THE SPICE’ is available from July 31 via Sony Music Australia.