Kota Banks drops EP, shares latest single ‘Yes’

Kota Banks has shared her new EP, ‘Sweet & the Spice’, today (July 31), via Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

Banks’ four-track EP features three previously released singles; ‘Snip Snip’, ‘Let U Leave’ and ‘Never Sleep’.

The EP is rounded out by new track ‘Yes’, produced by Xavier Dunn (Jack River, Nina Las Vegas). Listen to ‘Yes’ below:

“I’m so excited about this EP,” Banks said in a press statement.

“The main theme is creativity and chaos. This year has been so unpredictable…I got to stay home and write so much more than anticipated, so it felt important to react to the times and release more spontaneously.”

“The title SWEET & THE SPICE represents the many contrasting flavours in the music,” she explained.

“I’m a different person every day. I’m quite unpredictable, erratic and ever-evolving, so I guess this translates to how I create… one day I want to write a garage song; the next a dance song; sometimes ballads; sometimes rap songs. They all feel just as authentic to me.”

‘Sweet & The Spice’ follows on from Kota Banks’ 2018 debut mixtape ‘PRIZE’.

In April, Banks featured in the fourth iteration of live-stream music festival ISOL-AID. The Chats, Ben Lee, Paul Dempsey and many more also performed.

Earlier in the year, Kota Banks covered ‘SICKO MODE’ by Travis Scott for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’. She also performed her 2019 song ‘BIG BUCKS’ as part of her appearance on the segment.