Kota Banks gets fantastical on vibrant new single ‘Dreamhigh’

Kota Banks has shared her second new track for the year, a colourful and lush hunk of hyper-pop titled ‘Dreamhigh’.

It joins a towering list of songs that Banks has worked on with Ninajirachi (aka Nina Wilson), following their collaborative ‘True North’ EP in 2020 and a deluxe edition last April. Wilson produced ‘Dreamhigh’, bringing to its soundscape her signature palette of glitchy, chopped-up synths and glittery atmospherics.

The track arrives alongside a fittingly kaleidoscopic video helmed by The Sesh, which shows Banks and her crew on a wild night out in Sydney, interspersed with shots of her vibing to the song in a hot pink Cadillac.

Advertisement

Have a look at the clip below:

In a press release, Banks explained that ‘Dreamhigh’ is a love song, written about “being intensely into someone and being frustrated because you don’t live close to them”. She noted that when she was going through the experience that led to the song’s creation, she “was just kind of conjuring up all these fantasies to compensate for the distance”.

‘Dreamhigh’ follows on from March release of ‘Mutual XO’, which saw Banks join forces with Naarm/Melbourne producer Swick (Diplo, Tkay Maidza, Major Lazer). It had a similar origin to her new track, as she explained at the time: “It’s a song about unrequited crushing and the frustration that comes along with that as a confident woman who knows her worth and can’t understand why a person wouldn’t see that too!”