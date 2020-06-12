Kota Banks shares new single ‘Let U Leave’

Kota Banks has today (June 12) shared ‘Let U Leave’, her third single for 2020. The track follows on from ‘Snip Snip’ and ‘Italiana’, released in May and March respectively.

Listen to ‘Let U Leave’ below:

Advertisement

The track was produced by Banks’ long-time collaborator Swick. In a press statement, she revealed that “‘Let U Leave’ was so fun to make”.

“I wrote most of the song on my couch over this beautiful, garage-y Swick beat one night, fell in love with it and then forgot about it for a while,” Banks said.

“When we revisited it, we finished it off in the studio in like two hours. It was one of those songs where all the pieces seemed to fit together immediately.”

Kota Banks also revealed that her personal struggles were a strong influence on the track.

“The song’s about my constant struggle to be vulnerable and talk about my feelings,” she said. “It’s not my forte and I often pay the price.”

“I was looking back on situations with the benefit of hindsight, so there’s a hint of nostalgia, a bit of disappointment in myself, and also the feeling of sweetness/innocence/newness that I seem to want to freeze before time ruins it.”

Advertisement

Kota Banks has enjoyed a busy 2020 thus far. Aside from her aforementioned single releases, she has appeared on triple j’s Like A Version, covering Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’. Her cover was met with a positive response from listeners and critics.

In May, Banks appeared as part of the Iso-Late live-stream series, performing on the same bill as Slumberjack and Alice Ivy.

Towards the end of 2019, Banks featured as part of Spilt Milk festival lineup alongside Khalid, CHVRCHES and Tones and I.