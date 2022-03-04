Kota Banks shares pop-tinged new single ‘Mutual XO’

Kota Banks has shared her first new music of the year, releasing a pop-tinged cut titled ‘Mutual XO’.

It’s a slightly new sound for the Sydney artist, focusing on bouncy pop production and glittery synth, rather than her rapid and often punchy lyrics. The track was produced by Naarm/Melbourne producer Swick, who has previously worked with Diplo, Tkay Maidza and Major Lazer, among others.

It arrives alongside a visualiser created by Adam Dal Pozzo. Check that out below:

“I made Mutual XO with my musical partner in crime of 4 years, Swick! We were in the studio messing around with some ideas, and I told him I really wanted to write a pop-dance track à la Britney… something cute and flirty and fun,” Banks said of the track in a press statement.

“It’s a song about unrequited crushing and the frustration that comes along with that as a confident woman who knows her worth and can’t understand why a person wouldn’t see that too! I think the cover art for this song might be my favourite I’ve ever made. Word to my amazing visual collaborators Billy Zammit and Adam Dal Pozzo.”

It’s the first new music from Banks since she released her joint EP ‘True North’ with Ninajirachi last year. Prior to that, she released her ‘Sweet and the Spice’ EP back in 2020, along with the 2018 mixtape ‘Prize’.