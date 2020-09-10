Kota Banks shares ‘Sweet & The Spice’ remix EP

Kota Banks has dropped an EP of remixes to accompany her recent release, ‘Sweet & The Spice’.

The bonus EP features an RnB version of ‘Never Sleep’, as well as a remix of the track by Ninajirachi. Banks has also included an acoustic version of her latest single ‘Yes’ on the new EP alongside a KG remix of ‘Let U Leave’.

On her reworked versions of ‘Never Sleep’ and ‘Yes’, Banks enlisted the help of frequent collaborators ChunkyLuv and Cam Nacson respectively.

Stream the remix EP below:

“I’m so excited to be releasing a remix package,” Banks said in a press release.

“I feel like ‘Sweet & The Spice’ is the perfect project of mine to do this on, because this is a project celebrating flavours and different interpretations of music.

“I’m super in love with all these remixes, I listen to most of them just as much as I listen to the originals, so I really hope people like them.”

Kota Banks dropped ‘Sweet & The Spice’ in July after progressively releasing its singles throughout 2020.

Notably, her new remix EP does not feature a reworked version of ‘Snip Snip’, the record’s lead single.

Aside from her work on ‘Sweet & The Spice’, Kota Banks performed for triple j’s Like A Version earlier this year. The singer-songwriter covered Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’ as part of her appearance on the segment.