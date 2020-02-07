Kota The Friend reschedules Foto Tour in Australia

Kota The Friend has announced a change of dates for his upcoming FOTO Tour in Australia.

The Brooklyn rapper’s trek Down Under was originally due to kick off next Wednesday (February 12) in Auckland, New Zealand before heading to Oz. His Aussie tour included stops at Brisbane’s Woolly Mammoth, Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory and Melbourne’s Howler. The latter venue added a second night after the first show sold out.

In an Instagram post today (February 7), Kota said that he was forced to reschedule his upcoming shows Down Under to May due to “urgent personal matters”.

“It disappoints me to have to postpone my shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. I’ve long wanted to come visit all of my fans on this side,” he wrote. “Right now, I have some urgent personal matters that I must prioritize. It’s the only way for me to be my best when I see you.”

The rapper added, “I am saddened about rescheduling this tour but I am working on something special when I come down in May.” Read Kota’s full statement below.

Kota’s Australia tour is in support of his 2019 album ‘FOTO’. The 19-track record featured contributions from Saba, Isa Reyes, Lizzy Ashliegh, Hello Oshay and Richard Parker. Last month, the rapper returned with a brand-new album series titled ‘Lyrics to Go, Vol. 1’.

Kota The Friend’s rescheduled Australia tour dates are:

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (May 28)

Brisbane, Wooly Mammoth (29)

Melbourne, Howler (30 & 31)