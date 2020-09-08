Kraftwerk have announced that Parlophone Records will be reissuing their 2009-released ‘12345678’ remasters catalogue on colour vinyl for the first time.

Set for limited release on October 9, each remaster in the 2009 catalogue will be made available as an individual and limited-edition heavyweight LP — most of which have never been pressed on coloured vinyl before.

The UK LPs subject to this reissue are ‘Autobahn’, ‘Radio-Activity’, ‘Trans Europe Express’, ‘The Man-Machine’, ‘Computer World’, ‘Techno Pop’, ‘The Mix’ and ‘Tour De France’.

Six German Kraftwerk LPs — five of which are the German language versions, with the other being ‘Radio-Activät’ (which features German song titles on the artwork but the same audio as the UK pressing) — are also being reissued.

You can see a full breakdown of the coloured vinyl Kraftwerk LPs that are set for release in October below.

English titles

‘Autobahn’ – Translucent blue vinyl, 12-page booklet

‘Radio-Activity’ – Translucent yellow vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘Trans Europe Express’ – Clear vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘The Man-Machine’ – Translucent red vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘Computer World’ – Translucent neon yellow vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘Techno Pop’ – Clear vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘The Mix’ – White vinyl, 20-page booklet

‘Tour De France’ – Disc 1: Translucent blue vinyl; Disc 2: Translucent red vinyl, 20-page booklet

German titles

‘Radio-Activität’ (same audio as UK release, but some titles are in German on artwork) – Translucent yellow vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘Trans Europa Express’ (German Version) – Clear vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘Die Mensch-Maschine’ (German Version) – Translucent red vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘Computerwelt’ (German Version) – Translucent neon yellow vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘Techno Pop’ (German Version) – Clear vinyl, 16-page booklet

‘The Mix’ (German Version) – White vinyl, 20-page booklet

This latest Kraftwerk reissue follows the news in June that the group’s ‘3-D The Catalogue’, as well as five of their German language studio albums, had been made available to stream for the very first time.