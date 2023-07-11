Kraftwerk announce 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour, headline Meredith Music Festival

Kraftwerk, the fathers of electronic pop music, will make their return to Australia and New Zealand in November. In addition, the band will make its way to rural Victoria to headline the beloved Meredith Music Festival.

The tour marks the first time since May 2013 that the current line-up of Ralf Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Falk Grieffenhagen and Georg Bongartz have made the trip.

Frontier Members can access the pre-sale on Monday, July 17, at 11am local time. The general sale begins on Wednesday, July 19, at 10am local time. The Meredith Music Festival ballot is open now.

Hütter and the now deceased Florian Scneider founded Kraftwerk in 1970, in Dusseldorf. Their groundbreaking use of synthesisers changed the face of pop music and have left an almost unquantifiable legacy over 11 studio albums, including its seminal works ‘Autobahn’ (1974), ‘Trans Europa Express’(1977), ‘Die Mensch-Machine’ (1978) and ‘Computerwelt’ (1981).

In particular, the band’s robotic funk was adopted by early hip hop culture in the breakdancing and DJ scenes, notably on ‘Planet Rock’ by Afrika Bambaataa and the Soulsonic Force. The group has been sampled by a vast array of artists including New Order on ‘Blue Monday’ to Miley Cyrus, Dr. Dre, Coldplay and Timbaland.

Kraftwerk’s Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, November 29 – Wellington, TSB Arena

DECEMBER

Friday, December 1 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Monday, December 4 – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane

Wednesday, December 6 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Friday, December 8 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Tuesday, December 12 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre

Friday, December 15 – Perth, Riverside Theatre

Saturday, December 15 – Meredith, Meredith Music Festival