Kris Wu formally arrested in China on suspicion of rape

Canadian-Chinese celebrity Kris Wu has been formally arrested in China on suspicion of rape.

The Chaoyang District People’s Procuratorate in Beijing issued an official statement on August 16 via Chinese social media platform Weibo, noting that Wu’s arrest had been formally approved after an “investigation in accordance with the law” was made. No further details of his arrest have been provided.

This arrest comes after the star was first detained on July 31 by Chinese police. At the time, authorities stated that his detainment was made “in response to relevant information reported on the internet”, which included allegations that he had “repeatedly deceived young women into sexual relations”, per the New York Times.

Wu, who was formerly a member of K-pop group EXO, was accused of date rape and preying on underage girls. These claims surfaced after his rumoured 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Du Meizhu, made public allegations of sexual assault crimes committed against her by Wu.

According to The Straits Times, Du alleged earlier in July that the 30-year-old singer would offer acting and singing opportunities to young women in an effort to lure them into playing drinking games and spending the night with him.

Wu later denied these allegations, writing on Weibo: “No luring for sex! No drugging to rape! No underage! If there was this behaviour, everyone rest assured I would go to jail willingly. I fully understand the legal weight of my words above.”

Variety reported that Wu’s company Beijing Fanshi Culture and Media claimed the singer had only met Du once. It also issued a statement refuting Du’s allegations and said that it had initiated a lawsuit against her.

Since Du made the allegations, The Washington Post reported that 24 alleged victims have come forward against Wu on Chinese social media. More recently, a teenager from Los Angeles has also claimed that the singer sexually assaulted her. Wu has so far denied all accusations.