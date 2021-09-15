KUČKA covers PJ Harvey’s ‘Down by the Water’

A couple of months after sharing a rendition of Christina Aguilera‘s ‘Beautiful’, KUČKA has released a cover of PJ Harvey‘s ‘Down by the Water’.

At its core, the Perth-born, LA-based artist’s take on Harvey’s ‘To Bring You My Love’ cut remains relatively faithful to the 1995 original. At the same time, it’s brimming with touches of the future-facing producer’s flair, glitched-out electronics bubbling underneath.

Watch KUČKA perform her version of ‘Down by the Water’, filmed by frequent creative collaborator Dillon Howl, below:

KUČKA’s debut studio album ‘Wrestling’ arrived back in April, after being previewed with singles like ‘Contemplation’, ‘Ascension’, ‘No Good for Me’ and ‘Eternity’. The album was a solo release that followed on from an impressive résumé of collaborations between the producer and the likes of Flume, SOPHIE, Vince Staples and more.

“I had to actively be like: no collaborations, I’m only writing lyrics that feel like 100 per cent personal to me,” KUČKA – real name Laura Jane Lowther – told NME earlier this year.

‘Wrestling’ was later named one of NME‘s best 15 Australian albums released in the first half of 2021. In April, she followed the record up with a cover of Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’.