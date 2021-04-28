KUČKA, Odette and more acts to perform for Isol-Aid this weekend

Live-streamed music Isol-Aid has announced electronic act KUČKA and Sydney artist Odette will perform for its forthcoming lineup this weekend.

The short sets kick off this Sunday (May 2) from 5pm AEST and mark Isol-Aid’s 54th instalment. Melbourne producers Memphis LK and Running Touch have also been announced for the forthcoming program.

KUČKA’s performance on Isol-Aid will follow on from the arrival of her debut album ‘Wrestling’ this coming Friday (April 30). Speaking to NME, the artist – real name Laura Jane Lowther – explained how she experienced a surprise illness and met her partner in the lead-up to creating the album.

“Immediately as I stopped doing sessions and stopped touring, I got super sick. It was this mystery illness that no one could diagnose,” she told NME earlier this month.

“Navigating the US healthcare system was just impossible. It made it difficult because I couldn’t record, my face swelled up for a year and a half, I couldn’t sing.

“It was [an] ultra-confusing time. I would write one song and be like… ‘I’m so sad, what’s going on?’ And then the next day, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so in love!’”

Isol-Aid performances are free to view by visiting the TikTok accounts of each performer. However, viewers are encouraged to donate to the festival, with 100 per cent of all proceeds directed to the artists and their teams.

Last weekend’s Isol-Aid livestream featured performances from Hatchie, Pricie, Fergus James and Chymes.