KUČKA returns with new single ‘Contemplation’

Perth-born, Los Angeles-based producer and songwriter KUČKA has released her first new music for the year in the form of dark, emotive single ‘Contemplation’.

The song arrives with a video directed by Dillon Howl, which you can watch below:

On ‘Contemplation’, KUČKA’s ethereal vocals sit clear above a backdrop of sharp, crystalline synths and gloomy trap-inspired percussion, creating a soundscape that feels at once intimate and haunting. Lyrically, the track sees her reflecting on personal experiences, a meditation on building the strength and courage to start again.

“‘Contemplation’ is about the importance of giving yourself time away from the chaos,” explained the producer – real name Laura Jane Lowther.

“Sometimes we need a reminder that stillness is necessary in order to maintain balance both physically and mentally. It’s important to set aside time to practice this, in order to give space for self-reflection and intuitive thoughts to arise.”

‘Contemplation’ follows Lowther’s return last year after a three-year break, in which she released a pair of singles – the Flume-assisted ‘Drowning’ and ‘Real’, co-produced by Nosaj Thing. She also appeared alongside SOPHIE on ‘Voices’, which appeared on Flume’s 2019 mixtape ‘Hi This Is Flume’.

Lowther’s last collection of tracks was her ‘Unconditional’ EP back in 2015.