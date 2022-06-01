KUČKA shares first new music of 2022, ‘Messed Up’

Electronic pop artist KUČKA has returned with her first solo single of the year, entitled ‘Messed Up’.

The track, released today (June 1), is reportedly the first in a string of new songs that the singer, songwriter and producer is set to release throughout the remainder of 2022. An accompanying visualizer for the song has also been shared, which is made up of infrared GoPro footage captured in the mosh pit of a music festival. Watch it below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, KUČKA explained that her new song was thematically centred on “situations that we can get into that we know are bad for us”, adding that knowing of their unhealthiness is “the reason that we are drawn to them”.

“I actually wrote this song a few years back, but could never get the production to work,” she said. “A few months, ago I sat down with it again and decided to start the production from scratch… everything just clicked within a couple of hours.”

‘Messed Up’ follows on from KUČKA’s appearance on ‘Escape’ from Flume‘s third studio album ‘Palaces’, as well as on Flowerkid‘s 2021 single ‘It’s Happening Again’. Her most-recently released solo material comprises two covers: one of Christina Aguilera‘s 2002 single ‘Beautiful’, and one of PJ Harvey‘s 1995 single ‘Down By The Water’.

KUČKA will perform three shows at festivals this month: One at the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid LIVE, and two in Hobart as part of Dark Mofo.