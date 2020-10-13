Listen to KUČKA’s ethereal new single ‘Ascension’

Perth songwriter KUČKA has shared her new single ‘Ascension’, three months after returning earlier this year with ‘Contemplation’.

KUČKA’s latest features the producer – real name Laura Jane Lowther – singing over a swirling bed of hazy, ethereal synths and vocal samples, with understated electronic percussion underneath. Listen to ‘Ascension’ below:

“Ascension is about the continual growth that we are all undertaking at every stage of our life,” explained the producer in a statement.

“We’re constantly faced with new challenges whether we realise it or not and it’s important that we don’t let our fears get in the way of our enjoyment of the process.”

According to a press release, Lowther has been steadily building a catalogue of her own music in recent years. Her last full collection of songs under her KUČKA moniker was 2015 EP ‘Unconditional’. In the time since, she’s collaborated with a wide range of artists including the likes of Flume, Vince Staples, A$AP Rocky, Cosmo’s Midnight and more.

Last year, Lowther returned after a three-year break with a pair of singles – the Flume-assisted ‘Drowning’ and ‘Real’, co-produced by Nosaj Thing. She also appeared alongside SOPHIE on ‘Voices’, which appeared on Flume’s 2019 mixtape ‘Hi This Is Flume’.