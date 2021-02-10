KUČKA shares ‘No Good For Me’, announces debut album

KUČKA has detailed her debut studio album ‘Wrestling’, as well as sharing a new single.

‘No Good For Me’ was premiered by triple j on their Good Nights program last night, before being officially released today (February 10).

It is the fifth track overall to be lifted from the album. The vocalist and producer previously shared ‘Drowning’ and ‘Real’ in 2019, followed by ‘Contemplation’ and ‘Ascension’ last year.

In a press statement, KUČKA described ‘No Good For Me’ as “a song about letting go of people who don’t vibe you up”.

“Writing ‘No Good For Me’ was about capturing the energy of psyching yourself up to deal with that conflict,” she said.

An accompanying music video for the single has also been shared. Dillon Howl, who has worked on the last four KUČKA videos, directed the clip.

KUČKA wrote, produced and recorded ‘Wrestling’ entirely by herself. Howl, meanwhile, served as the album’s creative director.

Announcing the album via social media, KUČKA expressed excitement around its imminent release. “It’s been in the works for a loooong [sic] while,” she wrote.

“I’m so proud of how it turned out.”

The album follows her debut EP, 2015’s ‘Unconditional’. Since that release, KUČKA has worked with the likes of Flume, A$AP Rocky and the late SOPHIE.

‘Wrestling’ is set for release on April 30 via Soothsayer/LuckyMe. Find the full tracklist below.

KUČKA ‘Wrestling’ tracklist:

1.’ Wrestling’

2. ‘Contemplation’

3. ‘Drowning’

4. ‘Ascension’

5. ‘Afterparty’

6. ‘Joyride’

7. ‘Your World’

8. ‘Sky Brown’

9. ‘No Good For Me’

10. ‘Real’

11. ‘Eternity’

12. ‘Patience’