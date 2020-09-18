Kult Kyss, Sarah Wolfe and more enlisted for etcetc’s ‘Decade Of Dance: Reworked’ covers compilation EP

Australian electronic music label etcetc have enlisted a few of their artists to deliver covers of six tracks from the label’s catalogue for new compilation EP, ‘Decade of Dance: Reworked’.

Kult Kyss, Sarah Wolfe, Nightingale, Dan Vella, China Roses and LÂLKA have all been called upon to offer covers of classics such as Two Door Cinema Club‘s ‘Undercover Martyn’, Duke Dumont’s ‘Ocean Drive’ and Jax Jones’ ‘You Don’t Know Me’.

Listen to the EP below:

“I remember hearing ‘You Don’t Know Me’ … when it first came out, and there was something about the melody that had me drawn in straight away!” Sarah Wolfe said of her choice to cover Jax Jones’ 2016 track.

“When I went to choose my Decade of Dance cover this is the one that I knew I had the most connection with, so I wanted to have a go at giving it a Sarah Wolfe spin. To me, this version is what the track would sound like if it appeared on the St. Trinian’s movie soundtrack.”

“Our focus has been around unique career artists, who forge their own path,” said etcetc General Manager Aden Mullens of the EP.

“I think that’s what’s been most exciting, the range of artists we get to work with being pretty diverse music fans ourselves.”