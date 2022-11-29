Kurt Vile and the Violators announce full Australian tour dates for 2023

Kurt Vile and his long-serving backing band The Violators will return to Australia across late March and early April 2023, announcing a run of headline dates to coincide with his appearance at next year’s Meadow Festival.

The veteran American singer-songwriter was announced on the line-up for Meadow yesterday (November 29). Vile’s return has now been expanded with headline shows in Fremantle, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane. A full run of dates are available below.

A pre-sale for the Fremantle show is open now via Oztix, while a pre-sale for the Sydney show opens here at 12pm today, and a pre-sale for the Brisbane show will start here at 9am this Friday (December 2). There will be no pre-sale for the Canberra show; instead, tickets will go live at 9am on Friday via Moshtix.

In Sydney, Vile will perform at the Sydney Opera House concert hall, marking his first time playing the venue in seven years. In a press statement, Ben Marshall – the Sydney Opera House’s Head of Contemporary Music – described Vile as “a master craftsman of the quietly brilliant tune”.

“We couldn’t be prouder to welcome him and the Violators back to a renewed Concert Hall, allowing his laconic, unhurried songwriting to shine brighter than ever with the refurbished acoustics,” he said.

Vile gave a one-off Australian performance earlier this month at Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival, where he was one of two international artists to play exclusive sets alongside headliner Jack White.

While in Australia, Vile made guest appearances onstage with Courtney Barnett; the two are longtime friends, and released a collaborative album titled ‘Lotta Sea Lice’ in 2017. They performed songs from it together at both Barnett’s Harvest Rock set and when she opened for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at Hanging Rock.

Vile will be touring Australia in support of his ninth studio album, ‘(watch my moves)’, which was released in April of 2022. It was pre-empted by the single ‘Like Exploding Stones’, which was released in February.

Kurt Vile and The Violators’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Tuesday 28 – Fremantle, Arts Centre

Thursday 30 – Canberra, Kambri ANU

Friday 31 – Sydney, Opera House



APRIL

Saturday 1 – Bambra, Meadow Festival

Monday 3 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre