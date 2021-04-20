Kurt Vile announces he’s signed with legendary jazz label Verve Records

Kurt Vile has announced that he’s signed with legendary jazz label Verve Records.

According to Billboard, the musician, who has previously released his music via independent record labels including Mexican Summer and Matador, will release his first album for Verve Records next year.

“I’ve admired the Verve logo on the back (and front!) of many a Velvet Underground album since my teens,” Vile said in a statement. “I think my previous album ‘Bottle It In’ is my deepest record and I’m still really proud of it. I’m excited to release its follow-up on Verve.

“It’s been a crazy fuckin year and I’ve got hundreds of songs and ideas in the can, on paper, and in tape recorders all strewn about the ‘kv zone’… nuggets recorded before-and-after pandemic times… in studios and from home… music past, present and, yup, we’re still rolling. It’s gonna be heavy, it’s gonna be beautiful… and it’s gonna be out there.”

Jamie Krents, the executive vice president at Verve and Impulse! Records, added: “I’ve been a massive fan of Kurt’s for years and feel beyond lucky to have him join the Verve roster. Simply put, he’s one of my favourite artists and songwriters of any era and he makes timeless records.”

The legendary jazz label, which is home to active artists like Jon Batiste and Betty LaVette, as well as late legendary acts including Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, and Dizzy Gillespie, has also put out records by rock acts such as the Velvet Underground.

Vile’s last full-length album was 2018’s ‘Bottle It In’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Gary Ryan called it a piece of “idiosyncratic work from a true one-off”.

Last year, the singer released a five-track EP called ‘Speed, Sound, Lonely KV’. The EP was recorded over four years at The Butcher Shoppe studio in Nashville and features a duet with John Prine of his song ‘How Lucky’.

Earlier this year, Vile featured on ‘I Ran Away’, the lead single from Dinosaur Jr.’s upcoming new album ‘Sweep It Into Space’, due out next week on April 30.