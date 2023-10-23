Kurt Vile announces new EP ‘Back To Moon Beach’ and 2024 North American tour dates

Kurt Vile has announced a new EP called ‘Back To Moon Beach’ along with a 2024 North American tour.

The new project’s first single, ‘Another good year for the roses’, is out now, with the full EP due for release on November 17 via Verve. Pre-order it here.

Alongside news of the EP, the US singer-songwriter has announced a string of 2024 North American tour dates, following his UK and European run this summer.

The artist will kick off at The Ottobar in Baltimore, Maryland on March 17, 2024, with stops planned for Tennessee, Arkansas, New Orleans and more, before it finishes up at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia on March 29.

Support will come from King Kong and Weak Signal on select dates, and tickets go on sale this Friday, October 27 at 10am local time from Vile’s website.

Listen to ‘Another good year for the roses’ and watch the video – featuring actors Michael Shannon, Kevin Corrigan, and David Wilke portraying their real-life band Big Daddy in the Sky – below.

In a statement shared to social media, Vile noted that the new release is “longer than an ep”, and that he now calls it a now “KV comp”.

“The first 6 tracks — which are the ones that fit on a single LP — are new to the world, with one foot in the not-too-distant past and the other with one tiny toe pointing toward the future. Together my feet are like a couple spanning time together.”

He continued: “Four songs on this comp were started at Stinson Beach, CA in September 2019 for a few days of recording with Rob Laakso, Stella Mozgawa, Chris Cohen, Cate Le Bon (and Adam Langellotti floating as a fly on the wall as well).

“Adam and I being the two overseers across this entire endeavor: we finished it on our own (and with some friends along the way). We ended up demonically overdubbing for weeks straight at OKV Central, Philly (my studio)… this was all of May 2023… so many magic moments.

He went on to describe his influences, including Cohen and Le Bon, adding that it was “an honour to simultaneously work with and become friends with both of them at once and for the first time”.

“Others like Rob Laakso and Stella Mozgawa, well, they’re cosmic family to me and we’ve gone to outer space together many times over the years (and whenever we want),” he continued.

“Adam Langellotti is a comparatively new member of the family but has been an official member of the Violators since the release of (watch my moves) — but was a recording partner in Philly for the making of that album from start to finish — and I’m just stoked i have a partner to go to outer space with — on the stage and in the studio — (whenever we want!).

“Farmer Dave Scher is family too from the old days and he rescued some o’ these tunes at Mant Sounds, Los Angeles just a couple days after our beloved Rob Laakso left this earth.

Vile concluded: “Sending lots of love out. The only word is love to see us through. The world is heavy. If this song takes your mind off things for 5 minutes that’s all I can hope for. Give peace a chance. Love, KV.”

‘Back to Moon Beach’ EP tracklisting:

1. ‘Another good year for the roses’

2. ‘Touched somethin (caught a virus)’

3. ‘Back to Moon Beach’

4. ‘Like a wounded bird trying to fly’

5. ‘Blues come for some’

6. ‘Tom Petty’s gone (but tell him i asked for him)’

7. ‘Must Be Santa’

8. ‘Passenger side’

9. ‘Cool Water (Single Mix)’

Kurt Vile’s 2023-2024 tour dates are:

2023

NOVEMBER

18 – Allentown, PA, Miller Symphony Hall

2024

MARCH

17 – Baltimore, MD, Ottobar +

18 – Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

19 – Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall

21 – Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival

22 – Memphis, TN, Minglewood Hall

23 – Little Rock, AR, The Hall

24 – Oxford, MS, The Lyric Oxford

26 – New Orleans, LA, Tipitina’s

27 – Birmingham, AL, Iron City

28 – Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

29 – Athens, GA, 40 Watt Club

Earlier this year, Vile covered Charli XCX‘s ‘Constant Repeat’ with his two daughters.