Kurt Vile, black midi, Jen Cloher and more announced for Meadow 2023

Regional Victorian music festival Meadow has announced the first round of artists for its 2023 iteration, with American singer-songwriter Kurt Vile set to headline alongside his band The Violators.

The announcement, which arrived this morning (November 29), also features British post-punk band Black Midi, singer-songwriter Jen Cloher, hyperpop artist KUČKA and Melbourne septet Cash Savage & The Last Drinks. They will be joined by the likes of Big Scary, Ruby Gill and Agung Mango – a full list of confirmed artists can be found below.

Meadow takes place in 2023 between Friday March 31 and Sunday April 2. It will be held at the Bambra Bowl, which can be found in the titular town of Bambra on Victoria’s Surf Coast Shire. It can be accessed by either car or bus, with the festival arranging the latter to run from Brunswick, Richmond and Geelong. The festival also offers “glamping” packages, which allows attendees to stay in a bell tent with electricity and beds. Tickets, camping passes and glamping packages are all on-sale now via Humanitix.

Vile was in Australia earlier this month, giving one of two exclusive performances at Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival alongside headliner Jack White. He also made a guest appearance during Courtney Barnett‘s set at Hanging Rock in Victoria, where she opened for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. Vile released his ninth studio album, ‘(watch my moves)’, back in April.

Black Midi, meanwhile, previously announced two headlining dates in Australia: One at Sydney’s Metro Theatre, and one at Brisbane venue the Powerhouse. A headlining Melbourne show is still to be announced.

Meadow made its return in March of 2022, after cancelling the two previous years on account of the pandemic. Artists that performed this year included Camp Cope, Tropical Fuck Storm, Methyl Ethel, 1300 and Mo’Ju.

Meadow 2023’s first line-up announcement is:

Kurt Vile & The Violators

black midi

Jen Cloher

KUČKA

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Big Scary

Loods

Daine

Rona.

Agung Mango

Ayebatonye

Mirasia

Ruby Gill

Komang

Gena Rose Bruce

Delivery

Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice

Workhorse

Way Dynamic

Wildfire Manwuurk