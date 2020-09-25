Kurt Vile shares duet with John Prine, ‘How Lucky’

Kurt Vile has today (September 25) unveiled a stunning duet with the late John Prine, ‘How Lucky’.

This is the latest posthumous track we’ve heard from Prine, following his tragic passing in April due to coronavirus complications.

It follows the release of ‘I Remember Everything‘ in June, which is the final solo track Prine recorded prior to his passing.

Listen to ‘How Lucky’ below.

The single is set to appear on Vile’s recently announced EP ‘Speed, Sound, Lonely KV’, which is due for release on Friday, October 2.

The EP, comprising of five songs including ‘How Lucky’, was recorded over a span of four years at The Butcher Shoppe studio in Nashville and features covers of both Prine and Jack Clement, as well as two originals.

“The truth is John was my hero for a long time when he came into The Butcher Shoppe to recut one of his deepest classics with me,” Vile said in a press statement.

“And, man, I was floating and flying and I couldn’t hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night.

“A couple nights later we were playing ‘How Lucky’ together again; this time onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on New Year’s Eve at the turn of 2020. Nothing like seeing John and his band of musical brothers and family and friends playing into the new decade in front of an adoring audience on that stage in Nashville … and, yup, that’s just how lucky we all got that night.”

At the beginning of July, Prine made history as he was named as Illinois’ first honorary poet laureate.