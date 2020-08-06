Kuya James drops new single ‘Why Dem Pills?’, featuring Stevie Jean

Producer and songwriter Kuya James has shared his third collaborative track of the year, ‘Why Dem Pills?’, featuring Stevie Jean.

Co-written with fellow Australian-Filipino songwriters Serina Pech and Joel Ma, known professionally as Joelistics, the new single continues on James’ mission to highlight the talents of the Asian-Australian music community.

“Serina and I wrote ‘Why Dem Pills?’ in my home studio like a year ago!” James explained in a press release.

“She was imitating these Aussie rappers and laughing so much, but the more we jammed on the lyrics and the vibe of the song, the more we could feel something really fun coming together with a dark and a light side.”

Listen to ‘Why Dem Pills?’ below:

‘Why Dem Pills?’ is the third single lifted from James’ forthcoming debut album ‘ISA’, set for release on Friday, September 25.

It’s the follow-up to previous tracks ‘Trust’, featuring Emily Wurramara, and ‘Sabaw’, featuring Pech.

‘ISA’ is set to be a statement moment for James, who hopes it will help represent “a cultural connection between Asia and Australia.”

“That community is growing and we’re ready to bring something different to stages everywhere,” he said.

“I can’t wait to be a part of that, and I can’t wait to see more from Asian-Australian artists!”