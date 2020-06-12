Kuya James releases new single ‘Trust’ featuring Emily Wurramara

Kuya James has released his second single today (June 12), a collaborative effort with singer Emily Wurramara called ‘Trust’.

According to a press statement, the new track is a self-confident offering from James and Wurramara “inspiring listeners to know their inner strength, let loose and have trust”.

After working on Mambali’s single ‘Yuwani’ last year, the pair bonded over their Filipino-Australian heritage and decided to work together. ‘Trust’ is their first collaboration.

James – real name James Mangohig – released his debut solo single, ‘Sabaw’, a collaboration with indie singer Serina Pech, back in March. An accompanying music video, directed by Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore, was released on the same day.

Before releasing music as a solo artist, James was working as a producer and songwriter in Australia, collaborating with the likes of Caiti Baker, Stevie Jean and Tasman Keith.

James said he intends to use his decades of experience to put an Asian face on Australian mainstream culture.

“As I entered the Australian music scene, I felt like an outsider,” he said. “My life was changed when I saw Quan from Regurgitator on a festival stage.

“It was the first time I thought that people like me had a place in our music culture.”