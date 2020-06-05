In an interview with triple j yesterday (June 4), Sydney-based hip-hop artist Kwame issued a call for greater Black representation in Australia’s music industry.

Kwame’s interview comes after global outrage and demonstrations for the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of the 46-year-old African American George Floyd. A video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, despite him saying he could not breathe, went viral on social media.

“In the music industry, I’d love to see more Black voices,” Kwame said. “People within the labels, people within the radio communities, people within the PR and A&R realm.”

Advertisement

“Because I think, unfortunately, the industry is heavily dominated by white people who are very ego-driven and are on a power trip,” he added, “and it unfortunately does make it a bit of a disadvantage for us. Not in the sense that we need it so our music can get up, but it’s like, we just don’t see that in them.”

Kwame: "Racism is cancelled" Kwame: "We just need to do better, we just need to hold everyone accountable for everything that’s happening, just look out for one another, stay safe and just realise that this is a serious issue." Posted by triple j on Thursday, June 4, 2020

Kwame then went on to talk code-switching in white-dominated spaces: “I can’t believe I’m about to say this now – but every black person will agree with me when I say we’ve got to use our ‘white voice’ [in certain situations] because it shows how respectful and sincere we are.”

“The other day I was like, you know what, what’s this white voice that I use when I go into these places? Nah, I’m gonna use my Black voice. My blackity-black-black voice. I am done with that. I don’t care.”

READ MORE: A list of Australian labels and artists donating Bandcamp proceeds to BIPOC organisations today

Kwame also addressed the “ignorant” argument that Australia “isn’t like” the United States. “You’re forgetting that First Nations citizens make up 3.3 per cent of the Australian population but 27 per cent of the prison population. Why? You know what I mean,” he said.

“Indigenous adults are more likely than non-Indigenous Australians to be incarcerated. Why? For people to say that it’s like, okay but you’re not looking in your own backyard.”

Advertisement

He also offered advice to those feeling uncomfortable in this current moment: “Reflect and be open and honest about how you’re feeling”.

“People are dying, the world is turning upside down and we just need to put this to bed. It’s done. Racism – I’m calling it right now – is cancelled from 2020 onwards. We’re done with that. Let’s just pick it up and move in the light, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Read Kwame’s full interview with triple j here.