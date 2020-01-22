Kwame releases moving video for ‘Nobody’ featuring E^ST

Sydney-based hip-hop artist Kwame has released a music video for his song ‘Nobody’ featuring E^ST, and announced dates for the Please, Get Home Safe Tour.

‘Nobody’, which was released last month, is a track from Kwame’s forthcoming third EP. Shot in Marrickville and co-directed by Kwame and Zain Ayub, the video centers on a Ghanaian youth who’s bullied, and the people who try to protect him. “His newfound friends mentor and nurture the courage within him so that he may move beyond despondency and feel free,” Kwame said in a statement.

“The choice to shoot majority of the film in Marrickville reflects its raw texture, sense of realness and celebrates the multicultural background the suburb holds – which is synonymous with the film’s ideologies,” Kwame added. “The themes explored represent the diffusion of cultural and societal gaps thereby creating a more universal and globalist experience. The messages within the film are that race, age and status shouldn’t matter when one’s back is against the wall.”

Watch the video for ‘Nobody’ below:

Kwame has also announced a clutch of headline shows in Australia as part of his Please, Get Home Safe Tour. The short run will kick off in Melbourne on March 28, head to Brisbane and Sydney and conclude in Fremantle on April 11. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 23 at 9am AEDT. See the full list of dates and venues, plus the tour poster below.

Kwame’s Please, Get Home Safe tour dates are:

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (March 28)

Brisbane, The Triffid (April 3)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (4)

Fremantle, Freo Social (11)