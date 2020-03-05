Kwame releases new song ‘Schleep’ ahead of national tour

Sydney rapper-producer Kwame has released a surprise “flex track” titled ‘Schleep’ today (March 6) ahead of his national tour later this month.

The song received its premiere on triple J Breakfast on Wednesday (March 4). Kwame “made [‘Schleep’] in 15 minutes as a little throwaway beat for fun”, he said in a press release, “then I realised it was kinda hard so I turned it into a song lmao.” The track won’t feature on Kwame’s upcoming third EP.

Watch the video for ‘Schleep’, directed by Kwame and his friend Zain Ayub, below:

The track follows Kwame’s January release, ‘Nobody’ featuring E^ST.

The Western Sydney native will head out on his ‘Please, Get Home Safe’ tour in just a few weeks, following his appearance at this year’s last-ever Party In The Paddock.

This past Wednesday, Kwame supported A$AP Ferg at the American rapper’s Melbourne show at 170 Russell. Kwame had first gotten to know Ferg when he got onstage with Ferg in 2016, and freestyled over the beat of the song ‘It G Ma’, as he recalled for triple j.

‘Schleep’ is out now via Def Jam ANZ, stream here. Tickets for Kwame’s ‘Please, Get Home Safe’ tour are available here.

Kwame’s ‘Please, Get Home Safe’ tour dates are:

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (March 28)

Brisbane, The Triffid (April 3)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (4)

Fremantle, Freo.Social (11)