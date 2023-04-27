KYE announces ‘Ribena’ EP and east coast tour

KYE has announced her second EP ‘Ribena’, along with a string of east coast Australian dates to support its launch.

The EP, set for release on Friday May 26 via Sony, is the follow-up to her 2021 debut ‘Good Company’. Three singles have been lifted from the EP thus far: ‘Bossin”, ‘Clique’ and the title track. In a press statement, the Melbourne-based singer noted that after she “pored over” the messaging of the EP, she came to the conclusion that she “didn’t need to say anything particularly profound”.

“What I wanted was for people to dance and to experience this chapter in my life with me, where I am prioritising joy and pleasure,” she said. “It’s often neglected, but essential to be able to let yourself feel free. Whether you’re dancing in the living room or out with your friends, I made this to be your soundtrack.”

Following the release of the ‘Ribena’ EP, KYE will play three headlining shows across June in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. She will also play two regional Victorian dates, supporting Telenova. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via her official website, with the full list of dates are available below.

Outside of making the EP, KYE has most recently appeared as a backing vocalist for Genesis Owusu during live shows. NME noted that the singer provided “stunning harmonies” as part of the ensemble at Owusu’s Sydney Opera House show with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

KYE’s ‘Ribena’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 3 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 16 – Ballarat, Volta*

Saturday 17 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel*

Friday 23 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory Gallery Bar

Saturday 24 – Brisbane, Felons Barrel Hall

*with Telenova