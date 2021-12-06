KYE details 2022 Australian tour, drops ‘Finest Quality’ video

Zimbabwe-born, London-raised and Naarm/Melbourne-based singer-songwriter KYE (aka Kylie Chirunga) has shared the official music video for her disco-tinged new single ‘Finest Quality’.

Directed by Annelise Hickey, the video shows Chirunga and a masked accomplice – clad in a range of eye-catching getups – wreaking havoc in a supermarket, much to the chagrin of its cashier. It’s interspersed with shots of Chirunga vibing out to the song, with the warm, slightly gristly shop-set lighting adding to the track’s smoky feel.

“It was such a dream getting to co-direct alongside Annelise,” Chirunga said today (December 6) in a press release. “She took my vision and created something striking and dynamic. The video is a beautiful addition to the cinematic universe I want to create.”

Take a look at the video for ‘Finest Quality’ below:

Touching on her own experience making the clip, Hickey said: “When I heard ‘Finest Quality’, I knew this was a project I wanted to work on. The song is a banger and I’m a fan of KYE’s music so it was a no brainer for me. Like on all music videos, you have to listen to the track a million times over and I’m still into it! So a real testament to the track.

“KYE’s naturally very visual and has great style so it was a dream working with her. She was willing to try different things on set, like lying down in a butcher’s meat display – anything for the vid! She really put her trust in us to make the clip.”

‘Finest Quality’ marks the fourth single to come from Chirunga’s debut EP, ‘Good Company’ – which landed last month via Sony – following ‘Sometimes’, ‘Gold’ (featuring Sampa The Great and 18YOMAN) and ‘Tuesday’ (featuring Jerome Farah). The title track also came as Chirunga’s debut single as KYE in September of 2019.

Announced with the new video was a four-date headline tour slated for next year, set to kick off at the Felons Barrel Hall in Meanjin/Brisbane on Friday March 11. Chirunga will play at Phoenix Central Park in Eora/Sydney a week later, before hitting The Lab in Kaurna/Adelaide and the Northcote Social Club in Naarm/Melbourne. Tickets for the run are on sale now from her website.

The tour comes amid a handful of festival sets Chirunga has on the horizon, including her recently announced performance at Beyond The City later this month. She’ll also play the Loch Hart Music Festival in Princetown come January, and open for Young Franco on four of his own upcoming shows.

KYE’s ‘Good Company’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 11 – Brisbane, Felons Barrel Hall

Friday 18 – Sydney, Phoenix Central Park

Saturday 19 – Adelaide, The Lab

APRIL

Friday 1 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club