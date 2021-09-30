KYE links up with Jerome Farah for dreamy new single ‘Tuesday’

KYE (aka Kylie Chirunga) has returned with an effervescent new single titled ‘Tuesday’, for which the Zimbabwe-born, London-raised, Naarm/Melbourne-based singer-songwriter has teamed up with rapper Jerome Farah.

Produced by 18YOMAN (Kid Cudi, Cordae, Lil Nas X), ‘Tuesday’ is a breezy neo-soul tune driven by a catchy, ‘90s-channelling beat, understated funk guitars and lush keys overlaid with bright yet subtle vocal harmonies.

On the chorus, Chirunga sings: “Can I stay awake? / Promise I’d wait for you / If it’s a mistake / know I’d still see it through.”

The track arrives alongside a video directed by ARIA-nominated filmmaker Sanjay de Silva. Take a look at that below:

In a press release, Chirunga highlighted the song’s “really nostalgic springtime feel”, saying that it came together “so naturally”. She continued: “Jerome and Jacob Farah, 18YOMAN, and myself were just jamming and [the song] wrote itself.”

As for the track’s thematic basis, Chirunga explained that ‘Tuesday’ was written about “that person who leaves you a little lonely but you’re willing to wait however long it takes to win them over. They may not be ready to love you, and there’s a part of you that knows that, but you still jump through every hoop.”

To commemorate the track’s release, Chirunga has announced an Instagram Live series titled Everyday Is Tuesday. Each episode will be livestreamed from the artist’s account at 7pm on every Tuesday in October, with Chirunga and “some very special guests” discussing “music, fashion, and life in lockdown”.

‘Tuesday’ is Chirunga’s third single as KYE for 2021, following ‘Sometimes’ in March and ‘Gold’ (a collaborative effort with Sampa the Great) in June.

As per the description for its film clip, ‘Tuesday’ will appear on Chirunga’s debut EP, ‘Good Company’. The record – which has not been formally announced at the time of writing – shares its title with Chirunga’s debut single as KYE, which landed in September of 2019.

KYE is also locked in as the main support act for Young Franco‘s forthcoming east coast tour, set to hit stages in Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in January. Tickets and full details for each of those shows can be found on Young Franco’s social media.

Back in August, Farah – who was recently named one of the six recipients of this year’s BIGSOUND-backed Levi’s Music Prize – released his first single for 2021, the punchy ‘Concrete Jungle Fever’.