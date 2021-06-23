KYE teams up with Sampa the Great on shimmering new single ‘Gold’

Melbourne pop singer KYE is back with a mesmerising new single, ‘Gold’, featuring the vocal talents of Sampa The Great.

Released today (June 23), ‘Gold’ – produced by 18YOMAN (Kid Cudi, Cordae) – marks the second song dropped by the Zimbabwe-born vocalist, following the release of her debut single ‘Sometimes’ last month.

The origins of ‘Gold’ reflect the laidback aesthetic of the track, with KYE (aka Kylie Tadiwa Chirunga) explaining in a press release: “I was lying on the couch on a surprisingly sunny day during winter last year and I remember just being the happiest and most at peace I’d felt all year.

“I was hanging with someone I really loved… and I wrote the first half off the top of my head.”

As with ‘Sometimes’, KYE offers up an impressive earworm with ‘Gold’, decorated with sumptuous melodies and dreamy percussion.

Listen to it below.

Sampa The Great’s contribution to ‘Gold’ is, by her own admission, different to what fans would usually expect. “It may seem like a different vibe to what I usually put out but I’ve grown accustomed to surprising people with the range I’m able to express myself in,” she said.”

“It was one of the easiest writing processes for me… It also helped that the person who wrote it happens to be someone whose music I love.”

KYE – who featured on Slum Sociable‘s first ever collaborative track, last year’s ‘You’re In My Head’ – will take to the road in support of the new single later this month, inclusive of shows where she will support both Young Franco and Sampa The Great. Find tour dates below.

The KYE Gold Tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Workers Club

JULY

Friday 2 – Melbourne, 170 Russell *

Friday 9 – Brisbane, The Tivoli *

Saturday 10 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre *

Friday 23 – Adelaide, The Lab *

AUGUST

Sunday 8 – Sydney, Sydney Opera House (as part of Vivid Sydney) ^

Thursday 12 – Sydney, Phoenix Central Park

* Young Franco support

^ Sampa the Great support