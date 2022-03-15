Kyiv club launches fund to support Ukraine creative community

Kyiv club ∄ has launched a new initiative in a bid to build a community fund for Ukrainian creatives that have been affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

As DJ Mag reports, the team from the establishment “aim to provide support to the musical and cultural community that has been facing life-threatening challenges since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

The ∄ Community Fund will help support cultural people in need in Kyiv and Ukraine, organise transport within Ukraine and abroad, organise shelters, facilitate jobs in the EU, organise housing, help people seek psychological and financial support, and assist with structuring vitally important information.

“During the last two years, we, the ∄ team, have been working on building up a safer space, which has become a place of refuge for thousands of people from all around the world, a place of culture, music and art with the values of love, respect and mutual support at its very core,” a post on the fund’s website read.

“In this moment of unprecedented crisis we are doing everything in our power to help members of our community, artists and more than 150 employees of ∄, whose livelihood is in jeopardy: support them financially, help them find a safe place in Ukraine or abroad, help them cross the border, enable them to receive humanitarian, legal and psychological aid.”

The post goes on to explain that members of the ∄ team are currently “all over Europe”, with some remaining in Kyiv, others residing in different cities in Ukraine and some having escaped abroad.

“Regardless of the distance between us, we all keep on working: some of our employees have joined the Territorial Defense Forces, some are volunteering in cities and some are helping from afar,” they added.

Additionally, the club has set up a Telegram bot that allows members of its community to make contact to send requests regarding evacuation, financial support and shelter.