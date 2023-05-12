Kylie Minogue announces new album ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue has announced a new album, ‘Tension’.

The follow-up to the Australian pop star’s 2020 album ‘Disco’ is set to land on September 22. Minogue once again teamed up with longtime collaborator Richard “Biff” Stannard, while ‘Disco’ contributor Duck Blackwell has also been brought on board.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Minogue remarked in a press release. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme,’ it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

She added: “I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half!”

“The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.” [via MusicWeek]

The album, Minogue’s 16th, will be preceded by lead single ‘Padam Padam’, which is also set to be its first track. Its release date has not yet been confirmed.

Tracklist:

1. ‘Padam Padam’

2. ‘Hold On To Now’

3. ‘Things We Do For Love’

4. ‘Tension’

5. ‘One More Time’

6. ‘You Still Get Me High’

7. ‘Hands’

8. ‘Green Light’

9. ‘Vegas High’

10. ’10 Out Of 10′

11. ‘Story’

Earlier this year, Minogue was the subject of a new podcast exploring her most memorable costumes, outfits and fashion moments throughout her career.

Titled Kylie: Behind The Seams, the series is produced by Arts Centre Melbourne, with each episode covering a specific outfit worn by the Australian pop star throughout her decades-spanning career. According to a synopsis, podcast hosts Owen Lambourn and Joseph Berto will also “delve deep” into “what [Minogue’s costumes] mean to her fans.”