A new podcast covering Kylie Minogue’s most iconic costumes and fashion moments has launched

A new podcast exploring the most memorable costumes, outfits and fashion moments of Kylie Minogue has launched on streaming services.

Titled Kylie: Behind The Seams, the series is produced by Arts Centre Melbourne, with each episode covering a specific outfit worn by the Australian pop star throughout her decades-spanning career. According to a synopsis, podcast hosts Owen Lambourn and Joseph Berto will also “delve deep” into “what [Minogue’s costumes] mean to her fans.”

The first two episodes of the podcast, titled “Golden” and “Our Girl Next Door”, were released on February 8. Episode one explores what is described as Minogue’s “most infamous costume,” the gold-coloured hot pants the singer wore for the music video of her 2000 single ‘Spinning Around’. “Who could forget that video?” Berto says. “One of the best.”

Meanwhile, “Our Girl Next Door” looks into the khaki overalls Minogue wore while portraying the character of Charlene Robinson in the Australian soap opera, Neighbours. Minogue later donned another pair of overalls when reprising her role for Neighbours‘ series-ending finale special last year. She later credited the series as “a large part of how [she] entered the music industry.” Listen to the first two episodes of Behind The Seams here.

An additional four episodes of Behind The Seams are set to be released, and are said to focus on looks from Minogue’s Showgirl and Kiss Me Once tours, as well as the costume of her ‘Did It Again’ music video. The Australian Performing Arts Collection at Arts Centre Melbourne currently stores around 1,000 garments worn by Minogue, with spokesperson Margot Anderson saying in a press statement that her “costumes always prompt a great response from visitors”.

Last year, Minogue shared a remix of her smash hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ by producer Peggy Gou, and later joined Coldplay on stage in New Jersey for a performance of the original song. She was also brought out by Jessie Ware for a duet of ‘Kiss Of Life’ in London.